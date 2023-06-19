English
    Can Nifty cross 19,000 mark? Factors to watch out for this week | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on markets nearing all-time high levels, primary market action and what low levels of VIX means for traders. Also, catch Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #markets #Nifty #Podcast #stocks
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 08:15 am