Can Nifty cross 19,000 mark? Factors to watch out for this week | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on markets nearing all-time high levels, primary market action and what low levels of VIX means for traders. Also, catch Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from news agencies)
June 19, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST