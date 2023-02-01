English
    Budget 2023: What markets want from the Finance Minister | Market Minutes

    In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks what the market would want from the Finance Minister in the Union Budget. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

