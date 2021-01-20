Budget 2021 podcast | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Jitendra Gupta talks about the infrastructure sector and its expectation ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Gupta explains how funding for the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the construction of roads may take place. He says urban infrastructure projects may also be in focus, as it could bring back migrant labourers to cities and generate employment.