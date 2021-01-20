MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Budget 2021 podcast | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

The National Infrastructure Pipeline and urban infrastructure projects may be in focus.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Jitendra Gupta talks about the infrastructure sector and its expectation ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Gupta explains how funding for the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the construction of roads may take place. He says urban infrastructure projects may also be in focus, as it could bring back migrant labourers to cities and generate employment.

Tune in to the special Budget 2021 podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 20, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

Budget 2021 | What's in store for the infrastructure sector on Feb 1?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.