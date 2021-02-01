MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Budget 2021 podcast | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Tune in to this special podcast to find out all the top announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures as part of the Budget 2021 to revive the Indian economy and announced the total size of the budget at Rs 34.83 lakh crore.

The government's capital expenditure by 34.5 percent to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, and the fiscal deficit was targetted at 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for FY22.

The markets celebrated the announcements, with BSE Sensex surging to more than 1,700 points after the Budget speech. The banking, auto, financial services, metal and realty indices gained 3-5 percent as the minister announced a string of measures to shore up the economy.

Tune in to this special podcast for the top announcements made by the Finance Minister.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:51 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.