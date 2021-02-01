Budget 2021 podcast | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures as part of the Budget 2021 to revive the Indian economy and announced the total size of the budget at Rs 34.83 lakh crore.

The government's capital expenditure by 34.5 percent to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, and the fiscal deficit was targetted at 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for FY22.

The markets celebrated the announcements, with BSE Sensex surging to more than 1,700 points after the Budget speech. The banking, auto, financial services, metal and realty indices gained 3-5 percent as the minister announced a string of measures to shore up the economy.