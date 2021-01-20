MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 podcast | Logistics sector hopes to get assistance for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and relief for small transporters

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Sachin Pal talks about what the logistics sector is expecting from the big day on February 1.

The sector is looking forward to hear about the newly formulate National Logistics Policy, probable relief for small transporters, and assistance for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Tune in to the Budget 2021 podcast for more.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:16 pm

