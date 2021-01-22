MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 podcast | Is stock market likely to have a disappointing Budget day this year?

How will the markets react to the announcements made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1?

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Madhuchanda Dey talks about how the markets may react to the announcements made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Markets expect that this year the focus of the budget should be on growth rather than fiscal consolidation, and if the expectations are not met, market may see a bumpy ride ahead, she says.

Tune in to the special Budget podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 22, 2021 12:08 pm

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

