Budget 2021 podcast | India Inc welcomes vehicle scrappage policy, privatisation plans, but aviation, hospitality feel left out

In this special podcast on the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top announcements made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman specific benefiting India Inc on February 1.

Thomas explains why the PSU privatisation plan and the vehicle scrappage policy are welcome moves for Corporate India. However, he points out that certain sectors like aviation and the services sector, and the consumers may have been left out amid the larger reforms that were announced.