Budget 2021 podcast | India Inc welcomes vehicle scrappage policy, privatisation plans, but aviation, hospitality feel left out

Tune in to this podcast to find out which of budget announcements will have a major impact of Corporate India.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST

In this special podcast on the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top announcements made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman specific benefiting India Inc on February 1.

Thomas explains why the PSU privatisation plan and the vehicle scrappage policy are welcome moves for Corporate India. However, he points out that certain sectors like aviation and the services sector, and the consumers may have been left out amid the larger reforms that were announced.

Tune in to the special Budget podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:53 pm

