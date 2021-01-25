MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 podcast | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Tune in to find out what the banking sector expects from the Union Budget this year.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Neha Dave tells us what announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could put public sector banks on the growth path.

According to Dave, the banking sector hopes to see reforms in the form of recapitalisation, privatisation and the setting up of bad banks.

Tune in to the special Budget 2021 podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
