English
Budget 2021 podcast | Expansionary reforms were promised, expansionary reforms were delivered

Arup Roychoudhury explains whether the announcements made by the Finance Minister met the expectations of experts.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST

In this special episode on the Union Budget, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury discuss the key points from the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Roychoudhury explains about the government reforms announced for the infrastructure sector and the disinvestment plans.

Tune in to the special budget podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:51 pm

