Budget 2021 podcast | Consumption sector expectations: How will the Finance Minstry boost the post-COVID-19 purchasing power?

Nandish Shah talks about expectations of the consumption sector from FM Sitharaman as she presents the Budget on February 1.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST

In this special episode ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Nandish Shah talks about expectations of the consumption sector from FM Sitharaman as she presents the Budget on February 1.

Shah explains how COVID-19 has added to the woes of the common consumer already hit by demonetisation and GST. He also highlights the need for the government to create opportunities like MNREGA to bring migrant workers back to the cities.

TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 21, 2021 01:03 pm

