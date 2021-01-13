MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Budget 2021 podcast | Auto Industry hopes to hear more on Make in India and Electric Vehicles

Moneycontrol's Nitin Agrawal talks about what the automobile sector expects from the Budget.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST

Representative Image

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Nitin Agrawal talks about how the automobile industry fared in the year 2020 and what the sector expects from the Budget.

In the last couple of Budgets the government has provided indirect support to auto companies through the Make in India initiative and focus on rural economy and infrastructure, and the sector expects this support to continue in 2021.

The sector hopes to see more incentives to widen the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and some clarity on the scrappage policy.

Tune in to the Special Budget podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #automobile sector #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 13, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.