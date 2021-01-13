Budget 2021 podcast | Auto Industry hopes to hear more on Make in India and Electric Vehicles

Representative Image

In this special podcast ahead of the Union Budget 2021, Moneycontrol's Nitin Agrawal talks about how the automobile industry fared in the year 2020 and what the sector expects from the Budget.

In the last couple of Budgets the government has provided indirect support to auto companies through the Make in India initiative and focus on rural economy and infrastructure, and the sector expects this support to continue in 2021.

The sector hopes to see more incentives to widen the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and some clarity on the scrappage policy.