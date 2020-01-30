Budget 2020 | Will India’s ailing healthcare sector get a booster shot on Feb 1?

In this special podcast ahead of the Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony speaks to Viswanath Pilla to find out what the pharma and healthcare sectors are expecting from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman come February 1.

Top on their list is the revival of tax benefits offered on research and development. The industry would hope that the government announces incentives to encourage bulk drug manufacturing units in India as it depends on China for 80 percent of its raw materials.

Moreover, the healthcare sector would want the government to announce reforms that would boost schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The budgetary outlay for the scheme remains low at Rs 6,400 crore as of BE 2019-20.