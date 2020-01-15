App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | Will FM play Santa for auto, realty and consumer durables sectors?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra catches up with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what sectors like auto, realty and consumer durables are expecting from the Finance Ministry in Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra catches up with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what sectors like auto, realty and consumer durables are expecting from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The realty sector is hopeful that the government would take measures to roll out more funds to boost stalled projects and bring back tax benefits for those looking to buy a second home.

Simultaneously, the auto sector is expecting the government to push for electric vehicles and provide tax incentives and reduction in customs duty for lithium-ion batteries.

While the consumer durables sector will look forward to GST council meetings more than Budget 2020, it remains to be seen if the government can boost the space by reducing import duties on components, which will lead to a decline in the final prices of consumer goods.

Tune in to the special podcast for more.

Click here for more budget-related podcasts.

