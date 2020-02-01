Budget 2020 podcast | Why did markets fall post FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements?

Tune in to find out about all the market-related updates on the much-awaited Budget day.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 failed to cheer D-Street as the market witnessed its biggest fall on the Budget Day in the past 11 years. Both Sensex & Nifty posted their biggest single-day fall in nearly 5 years. The Nifty bank posts the 2nd biggest one-day fall ever.
Nifty Midcap index slipped nearly 500 points, biggest 1-day fall in 16 months.
In this exclusive podcast on the Budget day, host Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Market Editor Kshitij Anand, to discuss the key reasons which dented market sentiments.