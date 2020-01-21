Budget 2020 podcast | What D-Street is expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In Budget 2019 announced in July last year, the government had taken various measures that left investors miffed.

Realising that the moves were not in the best interest of the market, the finance ministry soon rolled back some of the decisions, including the surcharge on FPIs. This time around, investors are hoping that there no negative announcements so that the party on D-Street continues.

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find investors are expecting.