you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | What D-Street is expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Tune in to this special podcast to find out what the stock markets are expecting from budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In Budget 2019 announced in July last year, the government had taken various measures that left investors miffed.

Realising that the moves were not in the best interest of the market, the finance ministry soon rolled back some of the decisions, including the surcharge on FPIs. This time around, investors are hoping that there no negative announcements so that the party on D-Street continues.

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find investors are expecting.

Tune in to this Budget 2020 podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #Podcast

