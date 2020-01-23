App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | The government's revenue problems

Tune in to this episode to find out what problems the government is facing in meeting its revenue targets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a special podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan discussed the fiscal deficit target that will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the upcoming Budget.

In continuation with their conversation, they discuss the problems the government is facing in meeting its revenue targets and the way forward.

Tune in to the special podcast on Budget 2020 for more.

You can listen in to the first part of this episode, where Krishnan explains fiscal deficit in detail.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #Podcast

