Budget 2020 podcast | The government's revenue problems

Tune in to this episode to find out what problems the government is facing in meeting its revenue targets.
In a special podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan discussed the fiscal deficit target that will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the upcoming Budget.
In continuation with their conversation, they discuss the problems the government is facing in meeting its revenue targets and the way forward.
Tune in to the special podcast on Budget 2020 for more.You can listen in to the first part of this episode, where Krishnan explains fiscal deficit in detail.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 06:54 pm