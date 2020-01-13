Budget 2020 podcast: PM Modi working to turn around economy; expect bold and big initiatives this year

In this MC Special Podcast on Budget 2020 find out the measures PM Narendra Modi is taking that could turn the economy around.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively participating in the budget making process this year. According to sources, he is dedicating a lot of time to come up with a budget that would turn around the country’s economy, which is witnessing a slowdown.
The PM is meeting members of various ministries personally, some of the discussions have gone beyond 10-12 hours, according to sources.
In this special Moneycontrol podcast on Budget 2020, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what could be different this year.Tune in to this Special podcast on Budget 2020 for more.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:01 pm