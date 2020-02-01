App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | LIC disinvestment a surprise move; corporate India cheers for DDT scrapping

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Prince Thomas discuss the top announcements for the corporate sector and how it will boost the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, host Shraddha Sharma is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top announcements for the corporate sector and how it would boost the economy.

Thomas first talks about a surprise move of the partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and how it will boost markets.

Close

Next, he discusses how the abolishment of the the dividend distribution tax (DDT) means for India Inc. Speaking about MSMEs and start-ups, he says the Budget announcements will help them raise their turnover threshold over the audit of businesses up to Rs 5 crore.

Tune in to this special Budget 2020 podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #Podcast

