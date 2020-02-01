Budget 2020 podcast | LIC disinvestment a surprise move; corporate India cheers for DDT scrapping

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, host Shraddha Sharma is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top announcements for the corporate sector and how it would boost the economy.

Thomas first talks about a surprise move of the partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and how it will boost markets.

Next, he discusses how the abolishment of the the dividend distribution tax (DDT) means for India Inc. Speaking about MSMEs and start-ups, he says the Budget announcements will help them raise their turnover threshold over the audit of businesses up to Rs 5 crore.