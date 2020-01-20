Budget 2020 podcast | Labour and capital reforms would spur growth and boost India's economy

In this special podcast ahead of the 2020 Union Budget, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to access the current macroeconomic scenario.
The slowdown in India's economy, witnessed in the July-September period where growth was 4.5 percent (a six-year low), is being primarily attributed to a decline in consumer spending. As the salaried class is anticipating poor growth in future income, macro numbers could continue to be low.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 05:50 pm