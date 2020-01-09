Budget 2020 podcast | Here's what the Finance Ministry could do to lift spirits of India Inc

The year 2019 was lacklustre for the corporate sector primarily due to the slowdown in the economy. Many companies resorted to layoffs to cope with the slump in consumer spending. However, the government stepped in and cut corporate tax rates to boost sentiments, which did help in the short term.

Come 2020, the corporate sector sure has some expectations and it remains to be seen what measures would the Finance Ministry take in Budget 2020 to help companies expand and directly boost employment.

To find out some of the expectations of India Inc, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to gauge what the government could focus on in Budget 2020.