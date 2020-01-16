App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | Given slowdown in economy, will India be able to meet fiscal deficit target?

Tune in to this special podcast to know all about fiscal deficit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Analysts and economists will eagerly await Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 speech to know the fiscal deficit number, which she had set at 3.3 percent for FY19-20. In October-November 2019, the finance ministry had acknowledged that India was facing a slowdown, which could impact the fiscal deficit in a negative way.

In this special podcast ahead of Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out why the fiscal deficit matters, how the country compares with other economies, what’s the current situation in India and more.

Tune in to this special Budget podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #fiscal deficit #Podcast

