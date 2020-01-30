Budget 2020 podcast | From manufacturing to agriculture, FM needs to fix these major issues

In this special episode ahead of Budget 2020, host Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what are the reforms expected across various sectors in India.

Reports suggest that long -term capital gains tax will be extended to two to three years. There are high expectations that dividend distribution tax will be removed.

Choudhury also talks about possible reforms in the manufacturing and agricultural sector. He says that the government may announce collectivisation of farmers which may give farmers more pricing power.

He discusses expectations in labour market, MSME and start-up sectors.