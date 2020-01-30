App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | From manufacturing to agriculture, FM needs to fix these major issues

Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what are the reforms expected across various sectors in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special episode ahead of Budget 2020, host Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what are the reforms expected across various sectors in India.

Reports suggest that long -term capital gains tax will be extended to two to three years. There are high expectations that dividend distribution tax will be removed.

Close

Choudhury also talks about possible reforms in the manufacturing and agricultural sector. He says that the government may announce collectivisation of farmers which may give farmers more pricing power.

He discusses expectations in labour market, MSME and start-up sectors.

Tune in to this episode of the Budget 2020 podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.