App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | Eliminate dividend distribution tax to boost jobs and spur growth, says KPMG’s Jinesh Shah

Prince Thomas talks to Jinesh Shah from KPMG to find out what India Inc is looking for in Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special Budget 2020 podcast, Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks to Jinesh Shah, Partner, M&A, and Private Equity Tax, KPMG in India.

Shah talks about the expectations of Corporate India and the capital markets. He says that key changes are expected in the dividend distribution tax. The tax cut would lead to companies having more money for investments and projects.

Close

He discusses that the government should focus on breaking the cycle of lower demand, Lower investment and low employment, to get past the economic slowdown.

Tune in to the Budget 2020 podcast series for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #corporate tax cut #Podcast

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.