Budget 2020 podcast | Eliminate dividend distribution tax to boost jobs and spur growth, says KPMG’s Jinesh Shah

In this special Budget 2020 podcast, Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks to Jinesh Shah, Partner, M&A, and Private Equity Tax, KPMG in India.

Shah talks about the expectations of Corporate India and the capital markets. He says that key changes are expected in the dividend distribution tax. The tax cut would lead to companies having more money for investments and projects.

He discusses that the government should focus on breaking the cycle of lower demand, Lower investment and low employment, to get past the economic slowdown.