App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | BPCL disinvestment, government land assets could help India meet fiscal deficit targets

In this special episode Sakshi Batra speaks with Gaurav Choudhury to find out the government's possible plans to meet the fiscal deficit target.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apart from major announcements related to income tax rates during the Budget speech, the attention will also be on the fiscal deficit target.

Most of the experts believe that the fiscal deficit target will be breached because revenue collections have been low, according to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury.

Close

In this special episode ahead of the budget, host Sakshi Batra speaks with Choudhury to find out the government's possible plans to meet the fiscal deficit target.

Tune in to the Budget 2020 podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #fiscal deficit #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.