Budget 2020 podcast | BPCL disinvestment, government land assets could help India meet fiscal deficit targets

In this special episode Sakshi Batra speaks with Gaurav Choudhury to find out the government's possible plans to meet the fiscal deficit target.
Apart from major announcements related to income tax rates during the Budget speech, the attention will also be on the fiscal deficit target.
Most of the experts believe that the fiscal deficit target will be breached because revenue collections have been low, according to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury.
In this special episode ahead of the budget, host Sakshi Batra speaks with Choudhury to find out the government's possible plans to meet the fiscal deficit target.Tune in to the Budget 2020 podcast for more.