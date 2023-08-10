BSE, Axis Bank, Bata Q1 results & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today from BSE, Axis Bank and Bata Q1 results to the global market setup. Also, catch Hemant shah Fund Manager at Seven islands PMS in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
August 10, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST
