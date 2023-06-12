Block deal in Go Fashion, key Nifty levels to watch out for & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on the week gone by for global equity markets, the technical setup for Nifty and Sequoia's block deal in Go Fashion. Also, catch Viraj Vyas of Ashika Group, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)
June 12, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST