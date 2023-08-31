English
    Aeroflex Industries listing, Gift Nifty record turnover, Natco Pharma investment, Zomato stake sale & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Gift Nifty setting record turnover, Natco Pharma, Aeroflex Industries listing to global market setup. Also catch Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    August 31, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 08:13 am

