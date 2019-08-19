App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Addicted to building companies not investing, says angel investor Sanjay Mehta

Some of Mehta's early investments have become top unicorns of the country, including OYO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Entrepreneur-turned-angel investor Sanjay Mehta recently launched a venture fund called 100X.VC, through which he aims to make at least 100 investments each year.

Mehta is no stranger to the startup world having invested in over 130 ventures. Some of his early investments have become top unicorns of the country, including OYO.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay chats with Mehta to understand his philosophy and how he picks a company to invest in.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #Business #podcasts #startups

