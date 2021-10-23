MARKET NEWS

Youth take to the streets in Fridays for Future climate protests

Young people around the world took to the streets to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change.

Reuters
October 23, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
Protestors sit down as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future on the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors sit down as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future on the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Climate activists take part in the Global Climate Strike arranged by the Fridays For Future movement in Stockholm, Sweden October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Climate activists take part in the Global Climate Strike arranged by the Fridays For Future movement in Stockholm, Sweden October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors display posters as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future at the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors display posters as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future at the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in central Stockholm, Sweden, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in central Stockholm, Sweden, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors lay down as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in the old town of in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors lay down as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in the old town of in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors display a banner reading "Netto zero 2030 is possible" as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in the old town of in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Protestors display a banner reading "Netto zero 2030 is possible" as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in the old town of in Bern, Switzerland October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
People hold banners, one of them reading "You leave us no choice", as they demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
People hold banners, one of them reading "You leave us no choice", as they demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "1.5 degrees, absolute priority" during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "1.5 degrees, absolute priority" during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #climate #Climate protest #environment #Greta Thurnberg #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 23, 2021 02:02 pm

