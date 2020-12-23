Year-ender 2020 | Images that capture the year in Europe

A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as it leaves its home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 18. A Russia-brokered ceasefire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to Azerbaijani forces. (Image: AP)

Wearing protective suits against infection, funeral home workers remove the body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 at a nursing home, while another resident sleeps in his bed in Barcelona, Spain, November 5. (Image: AP)

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a building in Izmir, Turkey, November 2. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by an earthquake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. (Image: AP)

A patient infected with COVID-19 is treated in one of the intensive care units (ICU) at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, October 9. Spain became the first country in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed infections as the country of 47 million inhabitants struggled to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at Moria camp, on Lesbos Island, Greece, September 9. (Image: AP)

Francisco Espana, 60, looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, September 4. Francisco spent 52 days in the Intensive Care unit at the hospital due to coronavirus but today he was allowed by his doctors to spend almost ten minutes at the seaside as part of his recovery therapy. (Image: AP)

Belarusian opposition supporters activate the lights on their phones and wave old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 19. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and a fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (Image: AP)

Russian soldiers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus march toward the Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, June 20. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat was postponed from May 9 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to take place on June 24. (Image: AP)

Medical workers wearing protective gear to protect against coronavirus infection carry a patient at infectious diseases hospital where patients with coronavirus are treated in St Petersburg, Russia, June 3. (Image: AP)

A combo of portraits of Italian doctors and nurses taken during a break or at the end of their shifts in Rome, Bergamo and Brescia, Italy, March 27. The intensive care doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are often almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves and hairnets their only barrier to contagion. Associated Press photographers fanned out to photograph them during rare breaks from hospital intensive care units in the Lombardy region cities of Bergamo and Brescia, and in Rome. In each case, doctors, nurses and paramedics posed in front of forest green surgical drapes, the bland backdrop of their sterile wards. (Image: AP)

"Why Brexit?" written on the hat of anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray as he stands outside Parliament in London, January 29. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (Image: AP)

Men from Morocco and Bangladesh react as they sit in an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, off the Libyan coast, January 10. (Image: AP)