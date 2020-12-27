Year-ender 2020 | A look at some of the disastrous events that shook the world this year

Coronavirus | Novel pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, claiming more than 1.7 million lives. The outbreak occurred in the late 2019, first discovered in China and later has spread all over the world, recording over 79 million positive cases. COVID-19 has halted the world, many countries went under lockdown, restricting movements as a measure to curb the coronavirus spread. The outbreak gripped the world economy, impacted lives, decimated jobs and, placed millions of livelihoods at risk. (Image: Reuters)

Beirut explosion | On August 4, heavy explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut and caused wide scale destruction. The incident occurred after a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the city of Beirut exploded, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage. (Image: AP)

Cyclone Amphan | In the month of May, powerful and catastrophic cyclone caused widespread damage in India’s West Bengal and in Bangladesh. The first strongest tropical cyclone ever since 1999 Odisha cyclone, has left Kolkata and several areas of West Bengal devastated, destroying thousands of homes. (Image: AP)

California wildfire | The series of ongoing wildfires burning across the state of California. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Production, more than 4 percent of the state’s roughly 100 million acres of land as of December 24. 2020 is the largest wildfire season recorded in California’s modern history. However, from a historical perspective, the average annual acres burned prior to 1850 were probably significantly larger than years since reliable fire records began. (Image: AP)

Locusts attack | Swarms of desert locusts, a migratory insect from eastern Africa and Southeast Asia, invaded India in April this year, damaging millions of acres of standing crops. Desert locusts are a short-horned grasshopper species and form swarms consuming everything in their path. Few states in India, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed locust attacks on the crop in this year. (Image: AP)

Mauritius oil spill | A Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius on July 25, 2020 and began to leak fuel oil in the following weeks and broke apart in mid-August. By August 10, about 1,000 metric tons of fuel had spilled, represented a danger for the country of 1.3 million people relying heavily on tourism. The Mauritius government declared the incident a national emergency. (Image: AP)

Japan floods | Series of floods hit Japan’s southwestern island Kyushu in the month of July this year, following the record-breaking heavy rainfall. More the 70 people were confirmed dead and many were missing. Out of those, 14 victims were residents of an old age home that was flooded. Over 15,000 building have been destroyed, damaged or flooded. (Image: Reuters)

Turkey earthquake | A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on October 30, distanced at about 14 km northeast of the Greek Island of Samos. It is the largest earthquake in the Aegean Sea since 1981, and the deadliest of 2020. Many buildings were damaged, and heavily affected Turkish city Izmir. 116 people are known to have died in Turkey and more than 1000 were injured. (Image: Reuters)

Australia fire | The period of unusual intense bushfires in many parts of Australia, which began in 2019, continued in 2020. Australian bushfire season, known as Black Summer, peaked during December-January. The fires burnt an estimated 18.6 million hectares, as of March 2020, and destroyed over 5,900 buildings. (Image: Reuters)

Russia oil spill | The Norilsk diesel oil spill which began on May 29, 2020, is an ongoing industrial disaster near Norilsk, Russia. Fuel storage tank of Norilsk-Taimyr Energy’s Thermal Power Plant failed, flooding local rivers with up to 17,500 tonnes of diesel oil. Government declared a state of emergency in early June. The incident has been described as the second-largest oil spill in modern Russian history. (Image: Reuters)

Taal volcano eruption | On January 12 Taal Volcano in Philippines erupted, spewing ashes across the areas, disrupting peoples livelihood. A total of 39 people died due to the explosion. According to the reports, many evacuees died of heart attack in the evacuation centers. (Image: Reuters)

Assam flood | The Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam late in June due to heavy rainfall and wreaked havoc in India’s north-eastern state. The flood affected over five million people, destroying crops and homes as of October 2020. Flooding and landslides have caused damage to bridges, buildings, roads and schools. The floods also swamped most of Kaziranga National Park. More than 150 wild animals rescued and as many as 125 died in the prolonged flooding. (Image: Reuters)