XE COVID Variant | Here is what we know about the sub-variant of Omicron

On April 6, the BMC, the governing civic body of Mumbai, Maharasthra, announced that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the newly-discovered XE variant of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)It is a sub-variant of Omicron, which caused the third wave of Covid-19 infections in India. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it was first detected in the UK, in mid-January. (Image: News18 Creative)The symptoms of XE variant can be mild or severe like fever, scratchy throat and heart ailment. (Image: News18 Creative)Initial reports suggest that XE may be more contagious than Omicron. There is no evidence that it is more serious in disease severity. All Omicron variants have, so far, been found to be less severe compared to Delta. (Image: News18 Creative)A study by UKHSA revealed that three hybrid COVID variants are in circulation. (Image: News18 Creative)