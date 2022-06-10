World's ten most-expensive cities for expats to live in

Moneycontrol News

Global mobility company ECA International has released its annual ranking of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Hong Kong is ranked the world’s most expensive city to live in for expats in 2022, bolstered by higher prices and a stronger currency over the past year. Many mainland Chinese cities have continued to rise in the rankings, with four cities now included in the 15 most expensive cities globally. The research was carried out in March. Let’s take a look at the other locations in the list of most expensive cities to live in for overseas workers. ECA International surveys the cost of consumer goods and services in over 490 locations worldwide. ECA’s accommodation data is also factored in, comparing rental costs in areas.10 | Capital city of South Korea, Seoul moved from its eighth position in 2021 to tenth in this year’s ranking of most-expensive cities for overseas workers in the world. (Image: Reuters)9 | Another Chinese city Guangzhou is the ninth most-expensive city in ECA’s list of most-expensive city for expats for 2022. (Image: Unsplash)8 | Shanghai, China’s biggest city and a global financial hub, is ranked eighth among the world’s top ten most expensive locations for workers to live. (Image: Reuters)7 | Another Switzerland city, Zurich, made its place in the 2022 ECA list of world’s most expensive city. Zurich took the seventh position. A global center for banking and finance lies at the north end of Lake Zurich in northern Switzerland. (Image: Unsplash)6 | Israel’s second-largest city Tel Aviv is the sixth most expensive city in the world on the 2022 ECA list. The city is known for its high cost of living. Tel Aviv moved one rank above from its last year’s position. (Image: Reuters)5 | Tokyo is the world’s fifth most-expensive location for overseas workers to live. Japan’s capital is the largest industrial, commercial and financial centre in the country.4 | London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom, has emerged as the fourth most expensive city in the world for expats to live in. (Image: Unsplash)3 | Geneva, the second-most populous city in Switzerland, is ranked third this year in the list of world’s most expensive city to live for overseas workers. Geneva maintained its last year’s position. (Image: Reuters)2 | New York is ranked second in the list of most expensive city in the world for expats. It has risen from fourth spot in 2021 to second in 2022. (Image: AP)