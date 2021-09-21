MARKET NEWS

World’s Most Honest Cities: An Indian metropolis ranked no. 2

Called the 'Lost Wallet' social experiment, it involved dropping a purse with a cell phone number, a family photo and money equivalent to $50 or Rs 4,000.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
As part of a social experiment, Reader’s Digest magazine came up with a list of the world’s “most honest" cities. Called the 'Lost Wallet' experiment, it involved dropping a purse with a cell phone number, a family photo and money equivalent to $50 or Rs 4,000. The aim of the experiment was to find out how many items were returned by people. Image source: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.
Rank 10 | The city to fare most poorly in this experiment was Lisbon in Portugal. Only one out of the twelve wallets was returned. To top it off, the couple in their sixties who returned the single wallet, were visiting from Holland. All of the rest were taken, complete with the money and other things, the report added. (Image by Frank Nürnberger from Pixabay)
Rank 9 | In London just five out of the total twelve wallets were turned in. A woman in her mid-thirties originally from Poland retrieved the wallet and gave it to her boss who said, “If you find money, you can’t assume it belongs to a rich man.”
Rank 8 | Just like Berlin six out of seven wallets were returned by locals in Slovenia's Ljubljana. As per the report, "a man in his early fifties picked up the billfold, started to dial his phone but then stopped, took the wallet, and drove off  in an expensive car." (Image by traveldudes from Pixabay)
Rank 7 | Six out of twelve wallets were returned in Germany's Berlin. A local teacher in training, got to the wallet at the same time as a young man but refused to let him have it. “I didn’t trust that boy. People have often treated me with honesty, and if I do the same, that’s what I’ll get in return,” she said. (File image of Berlin wall).
Rank 6 | According to the report seven out of twelve wallets were turned in Amsterdam like Moscow.(Image source: Pixabay)
Rank 5 | Russia's Moscow came to a close fifth with seven out of twelve wallets turned in. (Image by Eliane Meyer from Pixabay)
Rank 4 | New York City secured the fourth position overall with eight of the twelve wallets turned in. As per the report, a local said, “It’s so easy to be cynical. But especially after 9/11, that instilled companionship in everyone.” (Image by Pexels from Pixabay )
Rank 3 | Mumbai was followed by Budapest of Hungary which was a close third, with eight of the twelve wallets having been returned. (Image by Jo Stolp from Pixabay)
Rank 2 | Taking the second position was India’s Mumbai, having returned nine of the twelve wallets. According to Reader’s Digest, some of those who returned the wallets were a 27-year-old video-editor, a mother of two and three young adults. (Image by Walkerssk from Pixabay)
Rank 1 | Helsinki, Finland topped the list of the most honest cities, with 11 wallets being returned from the dozen that were dropped for the experiment. (Image by Anastasia Borisova from Pixabay)
Tags: #Honest cities #Lost Wallet experiment #mumbai #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:54 pm

