World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva.

Reuters
May 01, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal. (Image: Reuters)
The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted. Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step. (Image: Reuters)
The bridge opened only to local residents on April 29, but from May 3 everyone can book a visit. (Image: Reuters)
Standing on the bridge, the mayor of Arouca, Margarida Belem, said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #bridge #Portugal #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 1, 2021 05:10 pm

