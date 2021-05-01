World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. (Image: Reuters)

A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal. (Image: Reuters)

The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted. Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step. (Image: Reuters)

The bridge opened only to local residents on April 29, but from May 3 everyone can book a visit. (Image: Reuters)