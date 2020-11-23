World's best cities revealed, only one Indian city makes the cut; check the top 10

India’s capital New Delhi ranked 62nd in the list of worlds’ best 100 cities for 2021 - only Indian city to feature in the Resonance Consultancy's World’s Best Cities report 2021. For the sixth year in a row, London has topped the list. A leading advisor in tourism, real estate, and economic development, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world’s principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. It also uses user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram to rank cities. This year, it has added three new factors to better reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic—and response—by cities. Here is the list of world’s ten best cities for 2021. (Image: PTI)