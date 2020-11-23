Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
World's best cities revealed, only one Indian city makes the cut; check the top 10
For the sixth year in a row, London has topped the Resonance Consultancy's World’s Best Cities report 2021. A leading advisor in tourism, real estate, and economic development, Resonance’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world’s principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more.