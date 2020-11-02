Worldly concerns bleed into the spiritual realm

Moments like these in the past month shows how secular conflicts, disputes and worries inevitably intersect with the spiritual realm. Let’s take a look at some from around the world. Associated Press A figure of a saint consumed by flames after protesters storm a church in Chile. In Armenia, a nationwide prayer for peace. A women's protest against abortion restrictions outside a Polish house of worship. Moments like these in the past month shows how secular conflicts, disputes, and worries inevitably intersect with the spiritual realm. Let’s take a look at some from around the world. (Image: Image: AP/Esteban Felix) Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, India, October 30. (Image: AP/Dar Yasin) Palestinians chant slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad at the Dome of the Rock Mosque after Friday prayers in the Old City of Jerusalem on October 30. (Image: AP/Mahmoud Illean) Buddhist monks and believers walk along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, on October 27. About 100 monks and followers marched the 500 kilometers (310 mile) pilgrimage to pray for the country to overcome the coronavirus. (Image: AP/Lee Jin-man) A devotee applies vermilion on the face of another during the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai, India, October 26. The Hindu festival season is traditionally laced with an unmatched fanfare and extravaganza, with socializing being the hallmark of the celebration. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's festivities have started on a pale note. (Image: AP/Rafiq Maqbool) People walk through a door sprinkling sanitizing mist to attend Dussehra festival celebrations toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi, October 25. This year's festivities have been scaled down due to the novel Coronavirus spread. (Image: AP/Altaf Qadri) A private security man asks people not to look through from behind a curtain to watch Dussehra festival celebrations held where access was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi, India, October 25. The celebrations this year, bereft of all the grandiose, have been muted amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP/Altaf Qadri) A young person holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, October 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (Image: AP/Emrah Gurel) Members of a far-right organization and police remove women from a church where they were protesting church support for tightening Poland's already restrictive abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, October 25. Poland constitutional court issued a ruling on Thursday that further restricts abortion rights in Poland, triggering four straight days of protests across Poland. (Image: AP/Czarek Sokolowski) Priests, wearing masks against the COVID-19 infection, carry the remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, the patron saint of the Romanian capital, on the first of three days of pilgrimage, taking place at a much smaller scale than usual, due to the pandemic control imposed measures, in Bucharest, Romania, October 25. (Image: AP/Vadim Ghirda) A priest carries a ladder used as a barrier to a chapel during mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, October 22. The site has seen very few visitors since measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus began. (Image: AP/Maya Alleruzzo) President Donald Trump, lower left, attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, as Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, second from the right, gestures on stage, October 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Image: AP/Alex Brandon) Volunteer doctors Aram Grigoryan, right, and Eleonora Ovanesyan, center pray with a priest in a church during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 16. (Image: AP) Wearing a protective mask, a pilgrim from the Mouride Brotherhood prays in the Grand Mosque of Touba as he takes part in the celebrations of the Grand Magal of Touba, Senegal, October 5. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people from the Mouride Brotherhood, an order of Sufi Islam, gathered for the annual religious pilgrimage to celebrate the life and teachings of Cheikh Amadou Bamba, the founder of the brotherhood. (Image: AP/Leo Correa) A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-thru blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon City, Philippines, on October 4. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church (Image: AP/Aaron Favila) First Published on Nov 2, 2020 04:03 pm