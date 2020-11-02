Worldly concerns bleed into the spiritual realm

A young person holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, October 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (Image: AP/Emrah Gurel)