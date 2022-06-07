World Food Safety Day: A look at the day’s significance and this year’s theme

World Food Safety Day celebrated on June 7 aims to draw attention and inspire actions to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks. The United Nations established World Food Safety Day in 2018 to raise awareness of food safety.

This year’s theme highlights the role that safe, nutritional food plays in ensuring human health and calls for a set of specific actions to make food safer. It emphasizes the importance of reducing food wastage to improve food safety and health for ‘our planet, our health’.

Foodborne diseases range from mild to very serious and can even lead to death.

Globally, 1 in 10 people are affected by foodborne diseases annually.

7,00,000 people, approximately, die around the globe because of antimicrobial resistant infections.

Foodborne parasitic diseases cause both acute and chronic health problems.

Children under five are at a higher risk of malnutrition and mortality due to unsafe food.

$110 billion lost each year in productivity and medical expenses caused by unsafe food in low – and middle-income countries.