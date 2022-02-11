Women In Boardroom | Key Takeaways from Deloitte's global report

The seventh edition of Deloitte Global Boardroom Program of the ‘Women in the boardroom’ report found that women hold just 19.7 percent of board seats globally. The global, regional, and country analyses are based on data covering 10,493 companies in 51 countries and only 14,739 women are on boards. (Image: News18 Creative)

As per the report women hold 5 percent of the CEOs and 15.7 percent of CFOs position globally in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

Top industries with the highest share of women on boards globally and how it has changed in recent years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Average age and tenure of women serving as board member is 57.2 and 5.1 years respectively in 2021 globally. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the percentage of board seats held by women in selected countries in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)