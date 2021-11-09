Winter is here, early snowstorm blankets China’s capital

Beijing and much of northern China welcomed their first snowfall of this winter season over the weekend. China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on November 7, while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. (Image: Reuters)

The capital Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23 days earlier than normal, while night temperatures were expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade. (Image: Reuters)

A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees Celsius on November 7, the weather agency said. (Image: Reuters)

The cold wave, which could increase the risk of flu, comes just as more than 20 cities in northern China reported COVID-19 cases and sporadic outbreaks in the southwest—in Chongqing and the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, since mid-October. (Image: AFP)

Hundreds of thousands of people came outdoors in Beijing to enjoy snowy tourist spots such as the Forbidden City and Universal Studios Resort, despite COVID-19 restrictions as the 300-plus members of the Communist Party's Central Committee prepared to gather from November 8 to November 11. (Image: AFP)

Two pandas playing in their enclosure after a snowfall in Xian in China's northern Shaanxi province, November 7. (Image: AFP)

Terraced fields after a snowfall in Handan in China's northern Hebei province, November 7. (Image: AFP)

Farmers covering vegetable crops with plastic film during a snowfall in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province, November 7. (Image: AFP)

The Harbin railway station during snowfall in Harbin in China's northwestern Heilongjiang province, November 7. (Image: AFP)