you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Winter is coming: Pelicans moved to heated enclosure in Czech zoo

Keepers at the Liberec Zoo in two kayaks and a boat round up great white pelicans to move them somewhere warm as temperatures drop in the northern hemisphere

Associated Press
November 17, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
With the winter cold in the northern hemisphere approaching, keepers at the Liberec Zoo in northern Czech Republic are giving their 10 great white pelicans a helping hand to find their way to somewhere warmer. (Image: AP)
In the wild, the big water birds would migrate thousands of miles south to warmer climes every autumn, but that is not an option for these birds. (Image: AP)
So, as temperatures drop by the day, it’s the right time for action for more than a dozen keepers. (Image: AP)
On November 16, they were busy, chasing the pelicans in two kayaks and a boat on a lake in an effort to round them up and move them to a heated indoor enclosure within the zoo. (Image: AP)
Once the pelicans were on land, keepers were able to gather them up and carry them to their winter quarters. (Image: AP)
To avoid injuring the birds, they handled them only with their bare hands — not an easy task given the wingspan of the pelicans surpasses 3 meters (over 10 feet) and their weight reaches 15 kilograms (33 pounds). (Image: AP)
Once the winter is over, the birds will be returned to their open-air enclosure. (Image: AP)
Tags: #CZech Zoo #Pelicans #Slideshow #Weather #winter #World News
first published: Nov 17, 2021 02:52 pm

