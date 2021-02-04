WHO-led COVID-19 probe team visits sites in Wuhan

Professor Thea Fisher, a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. (Image: Reuters)

Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. (Image: Reuters)

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), don personal protection suits during a visit at the Hubei Animal Epidemic Disease Prevention and Control Center in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. (Image: Reuters)

Security personnel forms a cordon as the convoy carrying the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic leaves the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China, February 1. (Image: Reuters)

A worker in PPE stands in Baishazhou market during a visit of World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 31. (Image: Reuters)