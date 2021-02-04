MARKET NEWS

WHO-led COVID-19 probe team visits sites in Wuhan

A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived on February 2 at an animal health facility in China's central city of Wuhan in the search for clues about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The independent team has already visited key hospitals, the regional disease control centre, and the city's Huanan seafood market, where the first cluster of infections was believed to have originated late in 2019.

Reuters
February 04, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Professor Thea Fisher, a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), don personal protection suits during a visit at the Hubei Animal Epidemic Disease Prevention and Control Center in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. (Image: Reuters)
Security personnel forms a cordon as the convoy carrying the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic leaves the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China, February 1. (Image: Reuters)
A worker in PPE stands in Baishazhou market during a visit of World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 31. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stand on balconies at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 29. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #coronavirus in Wuhan #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World Health Organisation #World News #Wuhan
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:35 pm

