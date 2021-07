As a Bengali boy from Calcutta (now Kolkata), I grew up reading a bit of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore’s ‘Kabuliwala’ is the story of an Afghan dry fruit seller, his emotions and harsh realities. But when I saw similar men walk past my house, I was told to avoid them and even stop myself from looking at them. I never understood the taboo, but such huge-bodied men with fair complexion wearing traditional salwar kameez couldn’t be missed walking down Calcutta’s markets. In this picture: A beardless Kabuli man is quite rare.

Slowly, in the mid-1990s they started disappearing from the city’s streets. It was heard that Afghanistan had been taken over by the Taliban and the capital, Kabul, had fallen. It was 1995 and the Kabuliwalas were rushing home to protect their families. In this picture: A market selling spices and dry fruits.

Then came September 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists struck the World Trade Centre in New York (and other locations) with aircraft in a kamikaze-style attack which lead to the death of around 3,000 people who had little or nothing to do with terrorism-related issues. Responding to the 9/11 terror attacks, then United States’ President George W. Bush, his Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld and Secretary of State Colin Powell decided to storm al-Qaeda’s bastions in the Tora Bora mountains of Afghanistan. The mountains used to provide the terror outfit with a safe haven. A war broke out and Afghanistan. In this picture: A helicopter, probably a CIA-owned reconnaissance chopper, at the Bagram airbase.

The direct flight between New Delhi and Kabul remained suspended since Taliban’s takeover in 1995. When Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its services in 2001-02, it started using some old Air India Airbus A300 aircraft gifted by the Indian government. In this picture: The Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan which provided hideouts to the al-Qaeda and the Taliban fighters.

The aircraft had to fly low and manoeuvre over the Hindu Kush Mountains as the Taliban still held some ground there and used the old Stinger missiles. These were hand-held surface-to-air weapons that the US had once provided to the Mujahideens to fight the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s. The weapons were later used by the Taliban to attack the US and other members of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), as well as commercial jets due to their desperation against attacking foreign armies and the West-backed Northern Alliance government. In this picture: An aerial view of Kabul with almost no electricity.

A strong and chill wind was blowing when we arrived in Kabul in August 2002. The streets were full of people and the markets were dominated by women wearing the blue burqa. Nothing much has changed, said the translator who was accompanying me. But he mentioned that the “Taliban had destroyed Afghanistan’s health, with no music, poetry, bookshops, entertainment, education and above all, no electricity”. In this picture: Women without men escorting them, but wearing the traditional burqa.

We were billed 400,000 Afghanis (Afghanistan’s currency) after eating a sumptuous meal at a restaurant. As we were trying to understand the amount, a Pakistani man told us in Urdu that it was about US$ 4. Inflation was so high that 100,000 afghanis was around US$ 1. The large green currency notes could be compared to an A4 size paper. In this picture: A Pashtun in the midst of a meal.

The buildings were one-dimensional as they had been bombed to rubble. The Kabul International Airport, as it was called, had a hillock-sized pile of materials salvaged from bombed aircraft and the armoury. In this picture: Damaged aircraft and military equipment outside the Kabul airport, which is now called the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The war-ravaged Kabul city was in despair. One could see people with amputated arms or legs all along.

The passport office was crowded as many still wanted to flee.

A child who was working as a porter asked about my country of origin. When I said India, he became happy and said that Hindustan was once ruled by Mughal emperor Babur who had his resting place in Kabul. That also reminded me of how Babur’s unkept tomb had been turned into a garden when Indira Gandhi visited Kabul for a summit meeting in 1968. In this picture: A father and his son, a new generation with new hopes post-Taliban.

First the Soviets, then the Taliban and finally the US robbed our childhood, said a fruit seller.

No American cola could quench thirst over Zamzam and Pakola – popular drinks from the Middle East and Pakistan, respectively. In this picture: A family waiting at the Kabul airport to board a flight to Karachi, Pakistan.

Today, Kabul city has changed. Scholars, journalists, artists, photographers, musicians, doctors, activists and many others have been trained in the last 20 years even though it wasn’t that peaceful. In this picture: Children without an education, getting water to make a living after their parents died due to the conflict.

But with the US pulling out its troops and Afghan infighting with little or no headway towards lasting peace, Afghanistan and its capital Kabul are once again under a dark cloud. In this picture: Only the walls of a structure are left standing after it was bombarded.

The Taliban implementing their interpretation of the Sharia, curbing women’s rights and banning entertainment and western education, is a major fear for the Afghans. Be it in the “Great Game” or the internal struggle, Kabul remains in the news for violence and the power struggle. In this picture: A rare scene where a man and a woman are seen in the streets without the woman wearing the traditional burqa. This became more common after the Taliban's regime collapsed.

A woman, without a male escorting her, at a market in Kabul. However, she is still wearing the traditional burqa.

In this picture: A mother and her child, who lost all their belongings in the war, wait to get some food.

A portrait of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim, the then defence minister who passed away in 2014.

In this picture: A meat seller in Kabul.

A portrait of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, an ophthalmologist, who is now the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and is leading the intra-Afghan talks.

In this picture: A street-side restaurant run by a Tajik.

A person eats grapes. Babur, the Mughal emperor, had mentioned Kabul's sweet grapes in his book ‘Baburnama’.