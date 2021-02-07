Asia this week: Myanmar's military coup, WHO team's China visit and more

Myanmar's military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armoured vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo)

Sarang, a helicopter display team of Indian Air Force, performs aerobatic manoeuvres on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited two disease control centres in the province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Indian tourists enjoy shikara ride as Kashmiri boatmen navigate their way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Nepalese Hindu devotees offer prayers during Madhav Narayan Festival along the banks of the Hanumante river in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Soldiers sit inside trucks parked on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar military was taking control of the country for one year. (AP Photo)