Watch rescuers bring hope, cheer in Turkey as quake toll crosses 20,000

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Spirits were lifted as many survivors were rescued from the remains of multiple buildings in Turkey felled by four disastrous earthquakes that struck the country and neighbouring Syria, killing at least 20,000 people. Image Credits: ReutersAmong the several people rescued was a 10-year-old boy who was saved with his mother after 90 hours of being stuck in the Samandag district of Hatay, as cold and hunger gripped thousands of people left homeless by the tremors. Image: ReutersA seven-year-old girl in Hatay named Asya Dinmez was rescued 95 hours after being trapped and was then taken to the hospital, as news agency Anadolu reported. But, hopes faded for many others feared trapped in the collapsed buildings across the region. Image: ReutersA similar powerful earthquake in 1999 killed 17,000 people in Turkey, a toll surpassed by the latest quake of magnitude 7.8 with multiple aftershocks as well. This earthquake now ranks as the seventh deadliest natural disaster of the century. Image: Reuters