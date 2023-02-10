Watch rescuers bring hope, cheer in Turkey as quake toll crosses 20,000 A 10-year-old boy, who was pulled out 90 hours later from the rubble, was among the several people saved in the Samandag district of Hatay, as cold and hunger gripped thousands left homeless by the seventh deadliest natural disaster of the century
February 10, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
Spirits were lifted as many survivors were rescued from the remains of multiple buildings in Turkey felled by four disastrous earthquakes that struck the country and neighbouring Syria, killing at least 20,000 people. Image Credits: Reuters
Among the several people rescued was a 10-year-old boy who was saved with his mother after 90 hours of being stuck in the Samandag district of Hatay, as cold and hunger gripped thousands of people left homeless by the tremors. Image: Reuters
A seven-year-old girl in Hatay named Asya Dinmez was rescued 95 hours after being trapped and was then taken to the hospital, as news agency Anadolu reported. But, hopes faded for many others feared trapped in the collapsed buildings across the region. Image: Reuters
A similar powerful earthquake in 1999 killed 17,000 people in Turkey, a toll surpassed by the latest quake of magnitude 7.8 with multiple aftershocks as well. This earthquake now ranks as the seventh deadliest natural disaster of the century. Image: Reuters