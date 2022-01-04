MARKET NEWS

Washington wrapped in snowy blanket as storm sweeps the US capital

A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital on January 3, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

Associated Press
January 04, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST
Photos of the wintry landscape showed kids being pulled on sleds around the Capitol and a reveler out for a run. (Image: AP)
Snow blankets the statues of soldiers in the the Korean War Veterans Memorial, January 3, in Washington. (Image: AP)
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at the city's three main airports, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or called off as well. (Image: AP)
After spending the weekend in Delaware, President Joe Biden arrived safely aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, then spent nearly a half hour on the runway as plows cleared a safe path. Biden emerged on the stairwell into a whiteout. Without the option to take a helicopter, he left in a motorcade for a slow slog back to the White House. (Image: AP)
The sun sets behind snow covered trees on the National Mall, January 3, in Washington. (Image: AP)
People participate in a snowball fight organized by the DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in the snow, January 3, in Washington. (Image: AP)
A winter storm delivers heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington, January 3. (Image: AP)
A person walks their dog as snow falls on the National Mall, January 3, in Washington. (Image: AP)
A woman turns away from gusty wind blowing snow as she strolls through Federal Hill Park, January 3, in Baltimore. (Image: AP)
Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington, January 3, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. (Image: AP)
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, January 3, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Slideshow #US President Joe Biden #Washington snowfall #winter #Winter snowfall #World News
first published: Jan 4, 2022 09:08 pm

