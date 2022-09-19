 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
War in pics: Ukraine's recaptured towns strewn with destroyed, abandoned Russian equipment

Reuters
Sep 19, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Russian tanks, shells, armoured personnel carriers and rocket systems litter the landscape of the recently liberated areas of the northeast Kharkiv region

(Source: Reuters)

A packet marked with the 'Z' symbol and an inscription reading "We don't leave our own" at a garbage dump in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 15. (Source: Reuters) Vitali Orlov looks at a Russian multiple rocket launch system at his destroyed farm in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 15. (Source: Reuters) A local resident Olena Kushnir looks at shells near her destroyed house, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, in Kharkiv region, September 15. (Source: Reuters) A destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) near the village of Nova Husarivka in Kharkiv region, September 15. (Source: Reuters)
Empty ammunition boxes near a destroyed house in the village of Nova Husarivka in Kharkiv region on  September 15. (Source: Reuters) A Russian self-propelled howitzer destroyed during a counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian forces, in Kharkiv region, September 14. (Source: Reuters) Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers destroyed during a counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, September 14. (Source: Reuters) Russian artillery shells captured by the Ukrainian forces during counteroffensive operation, near the town of Izium on September 14. (Source: Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member checks Russian artillery shells captured during a counteroffensive operation near the town of Izium, September 14. (Source: Reuters) Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers destroyed during a counteroffensive operation near the town of Izium, September 14. (Source: Reuters) A destroyed Russian tank and a military vehicle in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, September 14. (Source: Reuters)
first published: Sep 19, 2022 02:44 pm
