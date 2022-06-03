War in Pics | Along the frontlines of Ukraine's east

Reuters

A rescuer inspects a flat where the bodies of civilians were collected, in a shelled residential building, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 31. (Image: Reuters)A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a shelter at a position near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 31. (Image: Reuters)A police officer hides from a shelling as he checks a school during an evacuation of local residents between shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Marinka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31. (Image: Reuters)A Ukrainian serviceman walks as seeds burn in grain silos after they were shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31. (Image: Reuters)An evacuation convoy travels from Russian troop-occupied Kupiansk town, along a damaged road, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine May 30. (Image: Reuters)Plants grow in front of a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30. (Image: Reuters)A police officer checks documents during an evacuation of local residents between shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Novomykhailivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. Picture taken May 29. (Image: Reuters)Vladimir Mihailovich, a solar plant manager, walks inside a crater after a shelling hit the station that was producing 2.5 megawatts of power, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Merefa on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine May 28. (Image: Reuters)Ukrainian service members ride on top of a military vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the road between Kostiantynivka and Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine May 28. (Image: Reuters)Tanks of pro-Russian troops drive along a street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine May 26. (Image: Reuters)A service member of pro-Russian troops takes rest during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine May 26. (Image: Reuters)Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine May 26. (Image: Reuters)