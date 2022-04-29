War and Bloom in Pics | Peace-loving poppies burst out in Syria's battle-torn province

In Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, by the Turkish border, the poppies are in full bloom as spring brings colour to the site of some of the war-torn country's fiercest fighting.
An aerial view shows Syrian children playing in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP)
A young Syrian shepherd leads his goats in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP)
A girl walks in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP)
A cow grazes in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from AFP)