War and Bloom in Pics | Peace-loving poppies burst out in Syria's battle-torn province

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

In Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, by the Turkish border, the poppies are in full bloom as spring brings colour to the site of some of the war-torn country's fiercest fighting.

(Image: AFP)

An aerial view shows Syrian children playing in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP) A young Syrian shepherd leads his goats in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP) A girl walks in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP) An aerial view shows Syrian children playing in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP)
A cow grazes in a field of poppy anemone as it blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border with Turkey on April 25. (Image: AFP) (With inputs from AFP)
first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:35 pm
